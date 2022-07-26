Fierce Life Sciences offers a full suite of news, analysis and event education, all in one place.
From preclinical research to market and beyond, our team of editors and handpicked experts deliver insights you can source with confidence and events, both virtual and live, that support professional and business growth.
Come experience biopharma with us. #BeFierce
Reaching Senior Level Decision Makers
Our Events
New in 2026
Expanding Clinical Expertise to Support Better Launches
Fierce Life Sciences has expanded its clinical expertise by bringing The Conference Forum’s industry-leading clinical events into the Fierce ecosystem—connecting clinical trial leaders with earlier-stage scientific and strategic insight to support stronger, more successful launches.
What this means for you:
- Proven leadership across clinical trials, immuno-oncology, patient treatment, and drug delivery
- Earlier-stage insight linking pre-clinical science and strategy to downstream execution
- Expanded networking across the broader life sciences ecosystem
New in 2026
Expanding Intelligence & Market Research Expertise to Power Better Outcomes
Fierce Life Sciences has expanded its intelligence and market research expertise by welcoming Versalinx’s market research and competitive intelligence events—linking intelligence gathering directly to competitive strategy and better decision-making across life sciences and healthcare.
What this means for you:
- Premier market research and competitive intelligence communities
- Clear connection between intelligence gathering and competitive strategy
- Broader visibility and networking across life sciences and healthcare
Events are great for business.
Let’s make them good for the world.
Quest Zero is the Questex initiative to bring you community connection, discovery and learning without the green house gasses. We’re committed to reach net zero by 2050 – if not before!
Learn more about the Quest Zero initiative and specific actions already being taken to reduce emissions at events like this one.Quest Zero Initiative
Let’s reach net zero together!
Download tips so you can have a more sustainable event experience.